Universal today announced dates for a trio of Will Packer comedies in the next two-plus years, contining their successful partnership. Little, starring Blackish‘s Marsai Martin, will open September 20, 2019, while a pair of untitled pics from Will Packer Productions are set for November 15, 2019, and May 15, 2020, respectively.

Directed by Tina Gordon, Little stars Martin as a woman who — when the pressures of adulthood become too much to bear — gets the chance to relive the carefree life of her younger self. Packer will produce alongside production partner James Lopez and Black-ish creator Kenya Barris, with Josh Martin and Regina Hall as executive producers. Camilla Blackett is rewriting the current draft, which is based on earlier work from Black-ish’s Tracy Oliver and Gordon. Martin, also an EP on the film, originally pitched the idea.

No details about the two other Packer comedies just added on the Universal schedule, but Deadline reported exclusively on Wednesday that they are teaming for Fight Night, the story of Atlanta-based hustler Gordon “Chicken Man” Williams and Atlanta’s first black detective. In December, we broke the news that the studio has acquired On the Run, an action-comedy pitch by Aeysha Carr that Packer and his frequent collaborator Kevin Hart will produce. Hart also will star in the film. Whether either or both of those projects are among the untitled Packer pics dated today wasn’t revealed.