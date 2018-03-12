Growing up with fairy tales at bedtime from his mother, writer/director Fritz Böhm took these stories to heart. Indeed, these fairy tales were the critical influence behind the director’s feature directorial debut, the horror-fantasy thriller Wildling. Starring Liv Tyler, Troy Ruptash, and James LeGros, the SXSW-premiering film follows a blossoming teenager who uncovers a dark secret behind her traumatic childhood. In the film, as Böhm tells it, he would be able to create his own “misunderstood creature”—the creature that gives his film its name.

Featuring a vast amount of visual effects shots—more than most directors would be able to handle on their first feature—Wildling benefitted from Böhm’s years of experience as a post-production supervisor in Germany. “When I tackled Wildling, everything I had learned in that capacity really came in handy, especially since we didn’t have a lot of money, we didn’t have a lot of time. We had a very challenging schedule, with 23 shooting days, but we had kids, and water, and animals, and special-effects makeup,” the director explained, sitting down at Deadline’s SXSW Studio with Ruptash and LeGros. “Just knowing that if worst comes to worst, I can put in this background here or maybe retouch a little bit of this so I don’t have to shoot another take, that all came in handy.”

To view Deadline’s conversation with the Wildling team for yourself, click above.

