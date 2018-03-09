This spring, unsure game show contestants may ask the audience, call a friend, or go 50/50 on their guess. But one thing is certain – Jeremy Clarkson will be hosting the UK version of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? when it returns to the airwaves this spring.

Clarkson replaces Chris Tarrant for the 20th anniversary of the quiz show, which was cancelled four years ago by ITV. He was formerly the host of The Grand Tour.

The new version of the game show is being developed by Sony-owned Stellify Media, the production company that handled the reboot of Blind Date for Channel 5 and also has a Jackass-esque game show in the works for Netflix.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? previously ran on ITV between 1998 and 2014. It was co-created by Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders, along with David Briggs and Mike Whitehill.

The show still airs in a host of international territories, including the US. The UK version will run seven one-hour episodes each week.

The basic format of the show is unchanged: each contestant will have the opportunity to answer 15 questions as they build toward winning the £1 million grand prize. Along the journey, they can ask the audience, call a friend, or take a 50/50 option.

However, the producers have promised some new but unspecified twists in the revived program.