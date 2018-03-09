Kevin Macdonald’s Whitney, the documentary about the life and career Whitney Houston, will hit theaters in the U.S. on July 6. The date comes after Miramax back in June 2016 acquired rights to the film — the only one officially supported by the late singer’s estate — and partnered with Roadside Attractions to release it. Executive producer Altitude Film Entertainment is handling international sales and will bow Whitney in the UK and Ireland also on the same date.

The docu, produced by Lightbox and Lisa Erspamer Entertainment, includes previously unreleased recordings, never-before-seen home movie footage and live performances recorded by Houston at various stages her life, as well as original studio recordings, a capellas of some of her biggest hits. The Oscar-winning Macdonald looks at Houston’s life, work and creative process, revealing a woman both blessed and cursed with her talent.

Nick Broomfield and Rudi Dolezal’s Whitney Houston documentary Whitney: Can I Be Me bowed last year at the Tribeca Film Festival and aired on Showtime in August.