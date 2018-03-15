White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders came to Thursday’s press briefing with a well rehearsed soft-shoe in anticipation of questions on The New York Times report that Special Counsel Robert Mueller had subpoenaed the Trump Org for docs pertaining to Donald Trump’s business dealings and Russia.

Asked if this was indeed the potential red line that Trump referenced in a Times interview last July, Sanders began the dance:

“As we have maintained all along, and as the President has said numerous times, there was no collusion between the campaign and Russia. For specific questions regarding the Trump Organization I would refer you to them.”

Pressed further as to whether Mueller’s subpoena is the red line Trump mentioned in July, Sanders continued to not take the bait:

“We’re going to continue to fully cooperate, out of respect for the special counsel. We’re not going to comment. For any specific question about the Trump Organization, I would refer you there.”

In other White House Chaos news, Sanders got asked whether the Trump’s cabinet purge was creating an “air of chaos” that leaves the country “vulnerable” as POTUS prepares to go mano-a-mano with North Korea ruler Kim Jong Un. In the past few days, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was fired via Twitter and Trump’s chief economic adviser Gary Cohn resigned, but Trump has promised more to come.

Huckabee Sanders scoffed at the “vulnerability” notion, insisting the storyline here is that Trump “wants the right people in the right places for the right time” as he moves into this second year of his tenure after his “incredibly successful” first year in office.

Sanders liked that “right people in the right places for the right time” line so much she repeated it two more times before she was through, to make sure it made its way into coverage of the briefing.