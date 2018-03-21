The “Delete ” train just got another passenger. WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton, who left Facebook last year was straightforward about his position on the social media network when he took to Twitter and simply said, “It is time. #deletefacebook.”

His tweet — which reached over 21,000 of his followers — comes in the wake of a movement to delete the popular social media platform after it was reported that Cambridge Analytica, the data firm backed by Donald Trump supporter Robert Mercer and once steered by former Trump advisor Steve Bannon, obtained personal information from 50 million Facebook users without permission during the 2016 presidential campaign. Apparently, Facebook knew all about this data leak in 2015 but the public wasn’t made aware of this news until this weekend. When Facebook users caught word of this, many of them became disgruntled and that’s when the #deletefacebook movement started.

Acton has a history with Facebook goes back to 2009 when he applied for a job with the Silicon Valley-based social media giant and was rejected. Five years later, Facebook acquired WhatsApp, a popular messaging app, for $19 billion. He stayed with the company for several years before starting the Signal Foundation. His WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum still remains on the Facebook board.