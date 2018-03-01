Vice Principals alum Sheaun McKinney and Marcel Spears (The Mayor) have booked series-regular roles in CBS’ newly retitled multi-camera comedy pilot Welcome to the Neighborhood (fka Here Comes the Neighborhood), from The Big Bang Theory veteran Jim Reynolds, Kapital Entertainment and CBS TV Studios.

Written by Reynolds and directed by James Burrows, Welcome to the Neighborhood centers on the nicest guy in the Midwest, who moves his family into a tough neighborhood in L.A. where not everyone appreciates his extreme neighborliness.

CBS

McKinney will play Malcolm, the chill and dryly sarcastic younger son of Calvin (tbd) and Loretta (tbd). His older brother, Marty (Spears), is the “good” son, and Malcolm is the more street-smart member of the family. He believes the world doesn’t see him as clearly as he sees it, and under different circumstances he would be a respected businessman. But as it is, his “business” isn’t something he wants to discuss with strangers like Dave (tbd) and Gemma (tbd). Spears’ Marty works at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory as an engineer, and he’s considerably more friendly and welcoming than anyone else in his family.

Reynolds executive produces with Kapital’s Kaplan and Dana Honor as well as Kapital-based producer Wendi Trilling via her Trill TV.

Related2018 CBS Pilots

McKinney, who played Dayshawn on Vice Principals, recently recurred on NBC’s Great News and FX’s Snowfall. He’s repped by UTA, Tash Moseley Management and Stone Genow.

Spears played T.K. Clifton on ABC’s The Mayor. He’s repped by Paradigm.