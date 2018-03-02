It’s a big week for release dates. Following Disney and Sony pegging dates for their films, Warner Bros. is now adding to the fray. The Six Billion Dollar Man, the Mark Wahlberg project based on the popular 1970s TV show that was supposed to come out from TWC/Dimension is now being released by Warner Bros. on May 31, 2019. There is only one other Blumhouse horror picture on that date from Universal.

In addition, the studio has put the Nicola Yoon-authored romance drama The Sun is Also a Star, which it has been partnered on with MGM May 17, 2019 which is interesting in that her first novel Everything Everything was turned into a film as well and was released on May 19, 2017 release. The Sun is Also a Star was a finalist for the 2016 National Book Award, has a timely premise: Two teens fall in love on one fateful day as she fights against her family’s deportation.

Also, New Line Cinema will release two as yet untitled horror films — one on April 19, 2019 and another on July 3, 2019. They have already scheduled It: Chapter 2, starring Jessica Chastain, for Sept. 6, 2019.

An untitled event film has been taken off its 2019 schedule as it was previously scheduled for Sept. 27.

Lastly, the Melissa McCarthy and Tiffany Haddish drama The Kitchen from New Line Cinema and DC Entertainment, has now been pegged for release on Sept. 20 2019. The Kitchen is an Irish mafia story set in Hell’s Kitchen, New York in the 1970s.