Juli Goodwin, Warner Bros Pictures’ EVP Domestic Publicity, is exiting the company after almost 18 years. The news came today via a memo to staff, and an announcement from WB’s Worldwide Marketing President Blair Rich.
Goodwin was on the domestic publicity team helped land Oscar Best Picture wins for the studio’s Argo and Million Dollar Baby, and several other noms including this year for Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk. Over her career she worked on campaigns for films including The Matrix movies, The Dark Knight trilogy, Mad Max: Fury Road and the DC tentpoles Suicide Squad, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Wonder Woman.
“Warner Bros. Pictures has been privileged to have Juli at the helm of our domestic publicity operation for so many years,” said Rich. “She’s a dynamic and talented executive who has worked on some of the Studio’s most successful achievements, and I’ve been fortunate to learn from and work alongside her for many years. While I’m sad to see her go, I join everyone at the company in wishing her well and thanking her for an incredible career here.”
Here’s Goodwin’s memo today to the publicity and marketing teams:
Dear all,
Just a quick note to tell you personally that after nearly 18 years at Warner Bros., I will be leaving the studio.
I have enjoyed such a remarkable career here, and that is due in no small part to the people I have worked with over the years. I cannot thank you enough for all that you have given me, professionally and personally. I want to thank my team who have done the impossible every single day. They are without peer in this industry, and always made me look good. I want to thank Blair for being such a supportive partner in this transition. I am grateful for her friendship and her leadership, and her constant concern for the wellbeing of this team. I couldn’t be prouder of the things we have accomplished together. Sometimes the hardest thing to do and the right thing to do are the same thing, I believe that is true today. This is not easy, but it is the right choice for me and I am forever grateful for all the people that have made that choice possible.
As many of you do, I have held two jobs all these years. One was here and the other was raising my beautiful family They have been very patient with me, and I think I owe them, and a few of my other passions, a little more attention. They should all probably be a little worried about getting what they wished for! I love you guys dearly. This place will forever be my home and you people will forever be my family. Thank you for everything you have given me. Please keep in touch. We’ll finish transitioning in the next few days, please reach me going forward at xxxxxxx@xxxxx.com or on my cell.
Xx jg