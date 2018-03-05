Juli Goodwin, Warner Bros Pictures’ EVP Domestic Publicity, is exiting the company after almost 18 years. The news came today via a memo to staff, and an announcement from WB’s Worldwide Marketing President Blair Rich.

Goodwin was on the domestic publicity team helped land Oscar Best Picture wins for the studio’s Argo and Million Dollar Baby, and several other noms including this year for Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk. Over her career she worked on campaigns for films including The Matrix movies, The Dark Knight trilogy, Mad Max: Fury Road and the DC tentpoles Suicide Squad, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Wonder Woman.

“Warner Bros. Pictures has been privileged to have Juli at the helm of our domestic publicity operation for so many years,” said Rich. “She’s a dynamic and talented executive who has worked on some of the Studio’s most successful achievements, and I’ve been fortunate to learn from and work alongside her for many years. While I’m sad to see her go, I join everyone at the company in wishing her well and thanking her for an incredible career here.”

Here’s Goodwin’s memo today to the publicity and marketing teams: