Veteran digital media exec Patty Hirsch has been hired as the new Senior Vice President & General Manager, Warner Bros. Digital Labs. Hirsch will replace Seung Bak, current head of WBDL and CEO of WB-owned DramaFever, who’s exiting the company to pursue entrepreneurial projects. She’ll take over after working with Bak on a multi-week transition plan.

In her new role, Hirsch will be responsible for leading the strategic vision and day-to-day management of Warner Bros. Digital Labs, and will also oversee DramaFever. Based in New York, Hirsch will report to Jay Levine, Executive Vice President, Warner Bros. Digital Networks.

Prior to joining WBDN, Hirsch held various positions focused on launching, growing and monetizing multi-platform digital offerings including SVP, Digital for Time Inc. and GM of their Sports Group. Hirsch has also held positions at CBS Interactive, where she was VP & GM Digital Media, responsible for producing, managing and monetizing consumer-facing digital properties and streaming products. An accomplished technology media executive, Hirsch also had stints as VP, Digital Media Services for Muze (now Rovi) and as Vice President, Client Services for Syancor. She also served as Director, Broadband Products at Charter Communications.

“I am thrilled that Patty is joining the fast-growing Warner Bros. Digital Networks family,” said Craig Hunegs, President, Warner Bros. Digital Networks and President, Business and Strategy, Warner Bros. Television Group. “Along with her wealth of knowledge, Patty brings to Warner Bros. Digital Labs a passion for, and commitment to, innovating through technology that will help take this group to new levels of success.”