Comedian and black-ish actress Wanda Sykes will take the stage as host for the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on April 12 at the Beverly Hilton.

“Wanda Sykes’ humor, wit, and status as one of the most visible out women in Hollywood make her the perfect host for the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles,” said Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD President and CEO. “At a time when LGBTQ acceptance and equality are eroding, it’s more important than ever that we celebrate the best in LGBTQ representation, and share a few laughs along the way.”

The GLAAD Media Awards honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues and this year, the ceremony will honor pop icon Britney Spears and Emmy-winning Big Bang Theory actor Jim Parsons. Other special guests for the evening include Lena Waithe, Adam Rippon, Chloe Grace Moretz, and Gigi Gorgeous.

Sykes is no stranger to the yearly awards ceremony, having received GLAAD’s Stephen F. Kolzak Award in 2010. The award is presented to an LGBTQ media professional who has made a significant difference in promoting LGBTQ acceptance. Sykes was a very vocal opponent of Proposition 8 and was featured on an episode of Disney Junior’s Doc McStuffins, where she and Portia de Rossi lent their voices to a queer couple who receive help from the show’s titular character. The episode, “The Emergency Plan” is nominated for the ceremony’s inaugural Outstanding Kids & Family Programming award.

Earlier this year, GLAAD announced 125 nominees in 21 English-language categories and 16 Spanish-language nominees in 4 categories. The nominees included This Is Us, Call Me by Your Name, Lady Bird, Battle of the Sexes, A Fantastic Woman, Billions, The Voice, Will & Grace and many other shows, films and figures in media and entertainment.