Mad Men alum Vincent Kartheiser has booked a lead role in Fox’s drama pilot from Empire co-creator Danny Strong and feature writer David Elliot. The untitled project (fka Infamy), a legal drama set in a wrongful-conviction firm, hails from 20th Century Fox TV and studio-based Danny Strong Productions. Penned by Elliot, it revolves around a legal team led by a fierce and fearless female lawyer with a hunger for justice. They reopen investigations, putting their own lives in danger to exonerate the innocent who were “proven” guilty. Kartheiser will play Bodie Quick, the intrepid, scrappy and endearing investigator for the wrongful-conviction firm. Kartheiser starred as Pete Campbell on Mad Men. He recently recurred on Casual and Genius and guest-starred on The Path. Kartheiser is repped by Paradigm and Untitled.

Shakira Barrera (GLOW) is set as a series regular opposite John Larroquette and Annaleigh Ashford in ABC’s single-camera comedy pilot Three Rivers, from I Hate My Teenage Daughter creators Sherry Bilsing-Graham and Ellen Kreamer and ABC Studios. Written and executive produced by Bilsing-Graham and Kreamer and directed by Tristram Shapeero, Three Rivers centers on Rebecca Watts (Ashford), who left her family’s Texas ranch years ago to work at an upscale hotel in New York. But after being promised ownership of the ranch by her smooth-talking cowboy dad Beau (Larroquette), she’s back and ready to utilize her big-city tactics to turn their rustic ranch into a destination spot oozing Southern hospitality. Barrera will play Lucy, the surprise guest at the ranch and the half sibling to Rebecca, Leanne and Roy. Barrera will be seen in Season 2 of Netflix’s 1980s-set wrestling comedy GLOW. Her other credits include Hulu’s East Los High and MTV’s Faking It. She’s repped by Arc Artists, Daniel Hoff Agency and Abrams Artists Agency.

