Emmy winner Bradley Whitford (Get Out, The West Wing) Steve Zahn (War of the Planet of the Apes, ABC’s The Crossing) and Lamorne Morris (Game Night, New Girl) are set to star in Valley of the Boom, National Geographic’s six-part limited series about the ’90s tech bubble, from showrunner and director Matthew Carnahan (House of Lies), executive producer Arianna Huffington and STXtv.

Silicon Valley spawned some of the world’s most influential people and recognizable brands during the 1990s tech bubble. Valley of the Boom pulls back the curtain and tells the real stories of the founders’ friendships, rivalries, victories and failures. Told with unparalleled access to the most groundbreaking and prominent figures in the tech world, the series will follow the stories that made the history of the era.

Rounding out the ensemble cast is John Karna (Lady Bird, MTV’s Scream), who will play Marc Andreesen, a computer engineer who co-created Mosaic, the first internet browser. Dakota Shapiro (The Affair) and Oliver Cooper (Red Oaks, Project X) play Ivy League undergraduates who launched theglobe.com, one of the very first social networking sites, out of their dorm room.

“Silicon Valley was and is a strange place; a Hollywood for geniuses,” said Carnahan. “The dotcom boom of the ’90s opened the floodgates for not just the amazing makers, but also Wall Street, mass media and a collection of fascinating charlatans. I’m thrilled to have Bradley, Steve, Lamorne and this stellar cast lined up, especially because all of them are disruptors in their own way, just like the real people they’re portraying.”

Valley of the Boom is produced by STX Entertainment’s TV studio, STXtv, for National Geographic. Carnahan and Huffington executive produce.

“Valley of the Boom tells the surprising, provocative and inspiring stories of Silicon Valley’s early pioneers,” said Carolyn Bernstein, EVP global scripted development and production for National Geographic. “Matthew and his team have figured out an organic and dynamic way to interweave interviews with real-life Silicon Valley icons to amplify and enhance the authenticity and unpredictability of this fascinating true story.”

The series will air in early 2019 on the National Geographic in 171 countries and 45 languages. STX will distribute the series in China.