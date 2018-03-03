EXCLUSIVE: Phillip Kobylanski has been promoted to President of Production at Gale Anne Hurd’s Valhalla Entertainment. The eight-year veteran, the covering executive on the company’s flagship TV series The Walking Dead and its companion Fear the Walking Dead, will now oversee Valhalla’s TV and feature film slate.

Kobylanski is currently a producer on Falling Water, now in its second season at USA Network; Amazon’s Lore, which was just renewed for a second season; and the upcoming PBS documentary Mankiller. On the film side, the slate includes the horror pic Hellfest at CBS Films, which Lionsgate will release in October.

Valhalla has an overall deal with Universal Cable Productions to develop new TV and digital programs. Under the pact, it is adapting series based on the Kurt Vonnegut novel Slaughterhouse-Five and Roger Zelazny’s Lord of Light among other projects.

“Phil Kobylanski is one of the most talented executives working in the industry today, and he has more than earned his promotion to head up our extensive feature and television slate at Valhalla,” Hurd said. “As anyone who has ever worked with him can confirm, he’s that rare executive who not only makes every project better, he’s genuinely one of the nicest people in the business.”

The Valhalla development team also includes VP Jeff Nemon and manager Marina Dompke.