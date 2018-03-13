UP TV has named veteran marketing and media executive Scot Safon as chief marketing officer for the cable network. In his new position, Safon and his team will be managing all brand communications for UP, a family-focused entertainment destination targeted to adults.

In the coming months, Safon and his team will launch UP’s lineup of original unscripted series, including Expecting, Our Wedding Story and Crazy Beautiful Weddings. Safon will oversee marketing, public relations, creative services and consumer engagement for these premieres and the overall brand. Safon will be based in Atlanta and will report to Amy Winter, executive vice president and general manager, UP TV.

Safon has previously held executive leadership roles at TNT, CNN and The Weather Channel. He is known as a creative partner, working closely with advertisers, show creators and distributors. He has also led multidisciplinary teams that have built network brands, show brands and talent brands with award-winning innovative creative and strategic work. Safon will also continue his media and marketing strategy practice.

UP TV’s current lineup includes its hit original series Bringing Up Bates, which premieres its 100th episode next month, new docuseries Morgan Family Strong featuring country music star Craig Morgan and his family, along with fan-favorites Gilmore Girls, Whose Line is it Anyway? and America’s Funniest Home Videos.

“Scot has an impressive track record of building brands and leading successful, strategic marketing campaigns,” said Winter. “We’re thrilled that he has joined the UP team and will be bringing his creativity and passion to our network as we continue to provide feel-good entertainment for families.”