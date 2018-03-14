Monica Rodman has been promoted to SVP Development at Universal Television Alternative Studio. The move comes after the longtime former producer and programming exec helped spearhead the studio’s slate of global formats including World of Dance, The Titan Games, Making It and The Awesome Show.

Rodman joined Universal TV in 2015 as VP Development. In addition to curating the development for many of the group’s top-tier producer deals (including for Jennifer Lopez, Dwayne Johnson, Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler and Chris Hardwick), she leads development initiatives and partnerships for non-NBC platforms, whether with UTAS producers or third parties.

“Monica’s expertise in the alternative space has played a huge part in the exciting growth and success the studio is currently experiencing,” said Meredith Ahr, President, Universal Television Alternative Studio, in making the announcemnt. “She has incredible instincts, is thoughtful and collaborative, and is exceptionally well-positioned to lead our producing partners through new challenges as the studio continues to expand.”

Rodman producing credits before joining NBCUniversal include The Celebrity Apprentice, Fashion Star and Judge Judy.