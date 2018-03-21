David Robert Mitchell’s contemporary fever-dream thriller, Under The Silver Lake, is the latest from the writer/director of 2015 horror pic It Follows and 2010’s The Myth Of The American Sleepover. Andrew Garfield stars in the neo-noir story of a man searching for the truth behind the mysterious crimes, murders and disappearances in his East L.A. neighborhood. Check out the first trailer above, set to the classic 1983 Violent Femmes tune “Add It Up.”

Sam (Garfield) is a disenchanted 33-year-old who discovers a mysterious woman, Sarah (Riley Keough), frolicking in his apartment’s swimming pool. When she vanishes, he embarks on a surreal quest across Los Angeles to decode the secret behind her disappearance, leading him into the murkiest depths of mystery, scandal, and conspiracy in the Dream Factory.

Topher Grace also stars while the mystery/comedy detective story is further populated by glitter-pop groups, nightlife personalities, It girls, memorabilia hoarders, masked seductresses, reclusive songwriters, wealthy socialites, topless neighbors, shadowy billionaires and more. Ultimately, it’s billed as a film that uses the “topography of Los Angeles as a backdrop for a deeper exploration into the hidden meaning and secret codes buried within the things we love.”

A24 acquired U.S. rights to Under The Silver Lake in Cannes 2016 and the film is on observers’ lists as a likely candidate for this year’s event. Mitchell is a Cannes veteran who was a Deadline One to Watch in 2014. Both of his previous films have played Critics’ Week.

The domestic release is June 22.