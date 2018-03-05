The first Oscars ad surfaced during the TV broadcast of the 90th Academy Awards, renewing a hashtag that spotlighted female presence (and lack of same) in the technology industry.

The #HereWeAre hashtag was first used during the 2018 CES show to designate an event focused on women in technology.

Sunday’s black and white TV spot was Twitter’s first Oscars television ad. It featured women’s faces flashing across the screen, set to a poem written by Denice Frohman: “I heard a woman becomes herself the first time she speaks without permission … Say beautiful, and point to the map of your body.”

The women in the ad include director Ava Duvernay, writer/producer Issa Rae, Oracle executive Jennifer Renaud, and several female Twitter employees.

At the end of the spot, the #HereWeAre hashtag appears on screen, followed by the iconic Twitter bird.