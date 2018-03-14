MTV is expanding its revival of Total Request Live. The network made the announcement in response to a report claiming that it had been canceled.

“TRL has been a huge success for us and we’re expanding the franchise with daily late night and morning shows this summer,” said an MTV spokesperson.

The afternoon TRL show, currently on a planned hiatus, will return on the air on April 9 as scheduled. The half-hour late-night edition of TRL, which launched last month, will continue to air Monday and Tuesday at 11 PM. In the summer, likely in June, MTV plans to expand it to a strip and also launch an hourlong daily morning edition, tentatively titled TRL A.M., which will be very music-driven and informally described as a visual Spotify.

All three TRL linear shows on the network will also have digital versions on digital and social media.

The exact length of the afternoon TRL show, which will air between 3 PM – 6 PM, is unclear. It started as hourlong and as of January 22, it was cut to half-hour.

MTV’s long-running video countdown show Total Request Live originally premiered in 1997 with Carson Daly as the host, where viewers would vote on the top music videos of the day. It later grew into a massive spectacle, filming live in MTV’s Time Square studio and was rebranded TRL. The hour-long show aired daily and became a hot spot for musicians as well as stars from TV and film. Daly left his hosting duties in 2003 and the position was taken over by various VJs until it ended in November 2008 with a three-hour Total Finale Live special.

MTV relaunched TRL in October 2017 to mixed reviews and soft ratings but MTV brass have called it a success when factoring in both its linear and digital performance. Like its predecessor, the new version airs daily from a newly revamped Times Square Studio with hosts that have included Amy Pham, D.C. Young Fly, Erik Zachary, Lawrence Jackson and Tamara Dhia, and correspondent Liza Koshy.