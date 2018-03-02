Amanda Payton (Animal Kingdom) has booked a series regular role on the upcoming second season of NBC’s anthology comedy series Trial & Error.

Payton will play Nina Rudolph, a hip girl from New York who has relocated to East Peck. She’ll join Kristin Chenoweth, who succeeds Season 1 star John Lithgow, as a new central character in the second season.

Created by Jeff Astrof and Matt Miller, Trial & Error is a spoof of crime documentaries, which follows a case through trial. There is no premiere date yet for Season 2.

Astrof and Miller serve as writers and executive producers. Jeffrey Blitz directs and also serves as an executive producer. Trial & Error is produced by Other Show Productions and Good Session Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Payton recently recurred on Animal Kingdom and had guest roles on NCIS and Workaholics. She’s repped by SMS Talent and Holly Shelton Management.