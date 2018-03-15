Netflix has renewed popular sci-fi drama series Travelers for a third season. The show, starring Eric McCormack, originated in Canada, where it is produced and was initially commissioned by Showcase. Netflix came on board as a partner and a worldwide distributor outside of Canada for the first two seasons. Starting with Season 3, Netflix will be the exclusive first-run network for the series in every territory around the world, including Canada.

McCormack, who is set to direct the first episode from Season 3, just confirmed the renewal on social media. In his statement, he noted that the series, created by Brad Wright, will remain “all-Canadian.” He was already starring in Travelers when NBC ordered the Will & Grace reboot last year, and has been juggling both series since.

Netflix

“Before I was Will Truman again, I was a Traveler,” McCormack said. “And I am so excited to be able to tell our fans, worldwide, that Brad Wright’s subtle and stunning sci-fi drama is back for a third season. I am so proud of this show, particularly that it’s all-Canadian. From our devoted Vancouver crew, to an uber-talented young cast who hail from Alberta, BC, Manitoba and Ontario, to my producing partners and our Toronto roots, Travelers is a series as Canadian in its creation, as it is global in scope. I am counting the days ‘til I return, not just as Special Agent Grant MacLaren, and as a producer, but as the director of the 3rd season premiere. Travelers will continue to be unwavering in its dedication to Canadian talent, and in its drive to be one of the strongest, most binged shows on Netflix.”

Travelers, which co-stars Jared Abrahamson, Nesta Cooper, Reilly Dolman, Patrick Gilmore and MacKenzie Porter, is set hundreds of years from now when the last surviving humans discover the means of sending consciousness back through time, directly into people in the 21st century. These “travelers” assume the lives of seemingly random people, while secretly working as teams to perform missions in order to save humanity from a terrible future.

Travelers premiered in Canada in October 2016 as the highest-rated new fall series across Canadian Specialty, followed by its Netflix debut in December 2016.

“Our partner Eric said it best,” Travelers executive producers Wright and Carrie Mudd of Peacock Alley Entertainment said. “We’d like to add our gratitude to our viewers in Canada on Showcase – as well as the Corus and Sky Vision teams – for two extraordinary seasons. We are excited to start shooting Season 3 this March in Vancouver, and to continue the Travelers story for fans in Canada and around the world, only on Netflix.”