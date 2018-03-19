EXCLUSIVE: After a weekend where the faith-based film I Can Only Imagine overperformed with $17M at the box office, another one over at Fox 2000 just found its pastor. Topher Grace has been cast in the label’s faith-based drama feature The Impossible, which is being directed by Roxann Dawson.

He will play Pastor Jason Noble, the small town’s new hip man of God who helps the mother of a drowned son through this horrific time, galvanizing the town.

That means the actor goes from working as a key white supremacist nemesis in Spike Lee’s Black Klansman to a man of God in what is a true story. The Impossible is based on Joyce Smith’s book about her 14-year-old son, who fell through a frozen lake in Missouri one winter and was proclaimed lifeless. Through prayer and faith and helped by Grace’s character, she sat by her son’s bedside until his heart started to beat again.

The film also stars Chrissy Metz (This Is Us), Mike Colter (Luke Cage), Marcel Ruiz and Isaac Kragten.

Grace recently completed Under the Silver Lake opposite Andrew Garfield for A24, a modern noir crime thriller set in Los Angeles. He was also in Netflix’s War Machine opposite Brad Pitt for director David Michod.

Grace is repped by ICM Partners, Lighthouse Management & Media and Ziffren Brittenham.