Videogame star Lara Croft will vie to get an extra life at the box office this weekend as MGM/Warner Bros.’ Tomb Raider starring Oscar winner Alicia Vikander hits 3,700 locations with a shot at $23M-$25M.

Disney

However, she’ll have to overindex if she wants to beat Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther which is looking at its fifth straight No. 1 frame with a take around $27M, -34%. The Ryan Coogler-directed movie currently counts $571M at the domestic box office, and it will easily cross the six century mark this coming weekend, becoming one of only seven films to ever break past that point in U.S/Canada. It’s not common for a February release to hold the top spot at the box office for this long. The last two releases to have a five weekend’s run at No. 1 were 1991’s Silence of the Lambs and 1992’s Wayne’s World.

The original 2001 Lara Croft: Tomb Raider was produced by Mutual Film Company and released by Paramount, and it shot Angelina Jolie to solo blockbuster stardom following her Oscar win for Girl, Interrupted with a domestic opening of $47.7M, U.S./Canada take of $131.1M and global of $274.7M (In the summer of 2000 she co-starred in the Nicolas Cage summer tentpole Gone in 60 Seconds which made $237.2M worldwide). However, the sequel, 2003’s Lara Croft Tomb Raider: Cradle of Life quickly faltered off a $95M production cost and a $65.6M domestic, $156.5M global B.O.

This Tomb Raider from Norwegian director Roar Uthaug arrives with a reported net $90M production, and will lean on foreign to hopefully bring it to the black. MGM and Warner Bros. are co-financing. Graham King’s GK Films secured film rights from videogame company Square Enix back in 2011, and he serves on a producer on this version; GK did not sell foreign on it. MGM took rights on Tomb Raider and partnered with GK Films in 2013. Warner Bros. International has already opened Tomb Raider in Asia prior to China grossing over $14M. Thursday previews begin at 7PM. There’s only nine reviews in for Tomb Raider with its Rotten Tomatoes rating currently at 56% rotten. We’ll update throughout the week where this pic gets to.

Disney’s Wrinkle in Time will ease about 49% for a $17M take in weekend 2. The Ava DuVernay-directed title counts $39.5M though Tuesday.

20th Century Fox

20th Century Fox has Greg Berlanti’s Love, Simon, a feature adaptation of Becky Albertalli YA novel Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda about a high-school senior’s coming out while trying to uncover the identity of his anonymous crush. The pic, with a reported production cost of $17M, is looking at $10M at 2,401 locations. The pic racked up $800K from 927 sneak previews last Saturday. Love, Simon is currently at 88% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

Roadside Attractions has the faith-based movie I Can Only Imagine at 1,620 sites. Pic follows the story behind Christian rock band MercyMe and their hit song of the same name. Tracking has this Andrew and Joe Erwin-directed title between $2M-$4M.

Focus Features is releasing the crime thriller 7 Days in Entebbe about the 1976 hijacking of the Air France flight from Tel Aviv to Paris. Jose Padilha directs and Rosamund Pike and Daniel Bruhl star. Pic will play north of 600 locations.