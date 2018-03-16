MGM/Warner Bros’ Tomb Raider dug up $2.1 million last night in previews at around 3,100 locations.

The reboot of the videogame franchise on screen starring The Danish Girl supporting actress Oscar winner Alicia Vikander as explorer Lara Croft is expected to bring in a mid-$20M opening for a projected No. 2 debut as Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther continues its grip at No. 1 with a high $20Ms fifth weekend. That will give it a running B.O. of $600M-plus.

MGM and Warner Bros co-financed Tomb Raider for what is reported to be a $90M production. The 2001 original shot Angelina Jolie to solo box office stardom with a $47.7M bow.

In regards to comps, Tomb Raider beat Maze Runner: The Death Cure ($1.5M Thurs, $24.5M FSS) and The Huntsman: Winter’s War ($1M Thurs, $19.4M FSS) and was just under The Divergent Series: Allegiant ($2.3M Thurs, $29M FSS). A year ago at this time, Warner Bros had Legendary’s Kong: Skull Island which made $3.7M in Thursday previews, but surged to $61M off of great reviews (75% certified fresh). Critics are currently split over Tomb Raider with 50% Rotten on Rotten Tomatoes off 140 reviews.

20th Century Fox

Greg Berlanti’s teenage gay romance Love, Simon earned $850,000 from 2,125 locations for a $400 per-location average. 2oth Century Fox is excited about the result citing that the top 10 theaters came from seven different markets: LA, NY, Dallas, Orlando, Toronto,San Francisco and Boston. Love, Simon was made for a reported $10M with a three-day expected in the low-to-mid teens. The pic is currently 89% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. The comp here is MGM/Alloy’s teen romance Everything, Everything, which earned $525K in previews and a $11.7M opening.

Disney

Among regular pics in release, Black Panther was of course the No. 1 movie, grossing an estimated $3.6M for a running total of $578.4M. Disney’s A Wrinkle In Time was second with $2.35M and a week’s take of $44.5M. The Ava DuVernay-directed movie is expected to make another $16.6M this weekend.

Roadside Attractions has the faith-based title I Can Only Imagine which is expected to file in the single digits. It’s not often we see a faith-based title break into the top 5 advance ticket sales, and that’s exactly what Fandango observed heading into the weekend.