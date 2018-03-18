Refresh for latest…: In its 2nd weekend of overseas play, Warner Bros/MGM’s Tomb Raider unearthed $84.5M across 65 markets. That includes China where the No. 1 debut came in at a solid $41.1M, ranking as Warner Bros’ 7th biggest opener ever and coming in on par with Wonder Woman and Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle. The full cume at the international box office is now $102.5M for $126M worldwide and with Japan still to come.

This weekend’s figures give the Lara Croft origins story a leg up as the No. 1 movie internationally. It’s also the No. 1 movie across Europe and Latin America, comping above Red Sparrow, Divergent, Salt and Ghost In The Shell. The Alicia Vikander-starrer sprang into action in nine Asian markets last weekend, looking to get out early ahead of Pacific Rim: Uprising. The results there were good, although Korea continues to be a disappointment.

Meanwhile, last week’s champ, Black Panther, has reached $1,182.5M worldwide to edge Captain America: Civil War and Minions. The Disney/Marvel phenom is now the No. 14 movie ever at the global box office. Internationally, T’Challa swung past Spider-Man 3 and is the No. 5 MCU release of all time — it has also outgrossed all non-MCU superhero titles except The Dark Knight Rises.

The Wakanda crew added $30M in 57 markets to lift the international box office total to $577.1M. The drop in China was steep with the movie now at $96M as it struggles towards $100M. Holds were strong elsewhere including South Africa where it’s the No. 1 film of all time. In Europe, BP is the 4th highest grossing MCU title ever.

Also from Disney, Pixar’s Coco finally landed in Japan where it opened to $5.8M including previews. The picture should settle into a long and successful run in this slow-burn market. The offshore total is now $549M, topping Finding Dory and The Lion King to make it the No. 4 grossing new IP animated release of all time. The global total is $757.7M.

In other news, Sony’s Peter Rabbit had a hopping good start in the UK with $9.5M, setting it up nicely for Easter. Disney’s A Wrinkle In Time travels there next weekend, but is having a rough go of it overseas with a cume after two frames of $10.6M.

And, Best Picture Oscar winner The Shape Of Water has grossed $110.8M overseas, aided by a $10.35M start in China.

