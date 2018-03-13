Time’s Up and Press Forward have launched a joint partnership to fight sexual harassment in the news industry, the organizations announced today. The new partnership is designed to support members of the media who have experienced sexual harassment, assault or related retaliation in the workplace or while trying to advance their careers.

Press Forward, founded by female journalists to ensure safe, inclusive and fair newsrooms, is comprised of TV and print journalists, CEOs, lawyers, nonprofit professionals and management consultants.

Press Forward’s initiatives including the following:

-Innovative Sexual Harassment and Assault Trainings: Press Forward is partnering with the Poynter Institute and working with newsrooms across the country to raise awareness with in-person training and original content. -Culture Assessments: Press Forward is working with newsroom leaders to help assess workplace environments, especially for women. -An Industry Blueprint: Press Forward will conduct a six-month study with newsrooms across the country to understand workplace cultures for the state of the industry and make concrete recommendations for change. -Thought Leadership on Solutions: Press Forward is partnering with Poynter to offer best practices, policy guidelines and standards, supported by original editorials on outlining solutions that are specific to the news industry.

One of Press Forward’s key initiatives is to raise money to support Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which assists individuals in media and journalism who have faced sexual harassment or workplace retaliation.

In a statement, the groups said, “Together we will build on this initiative to create environments where journalists are empowered to do their best work. The goal is to cultivate workplaces that are safe, fair and void of demeaning, traumatic and illegal behavior.”