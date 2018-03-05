UPDATED with video: Time’s Up got its Oscar moment Sunday as Annabella Sciorra, Ashley Judd and Salma Hayek took the stage to declare the moment has come for new voices to be heard in cinema. The three women, all of whom publicly accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct, took the stage to introduce a segment lauding the growing diversity and inclusion in film.

Judd acknowledged that the “journey ahead is long” but that men and women are “singing together in a mighty chorus saying time’s up.” She said hopes the next 90 years of cinema will be defined by “equality, diversity inclusivity, intersectionality.”

Watch their full speech above.

Hayek introduced a produced segment highlighting the year’s most diverse filmmakers: Greta Gerwig, Jordan Peele, Ava Duvernay and Kumail Nanjiani — hailing them as “trailblazers.”

Sorvino, Judd and Hayek on the red carpet REX/Shutterstock

Earlier in the evening, Judd and Mira Sorvino walked the red carpet together in a show of quiet solidarity for the Time’s Up movement. They donned vividly colored gowns at tonight’s ceremony, striking a deliberate contrast to the all-black dress worn at the Golden Globe Awards to demonstrate support for victims of sexual harassment and abuse.

But the change in attire didn’t signal a change in attitude.

“I want people to know that this movement isn’t stopping. We’re going forward until we have an equitable and safe world for women,” Sorvino told ABC News in an interview from the red carpet.

The Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which launched just 60 days ago, has raised more than $21 million in donations to assist women from who’ve experienced sexual harassment or assault in the workplace.

Sorvino said she is working in partnership with a group called Equal Rights Advocates (#TakeTheLead) to support a package of California bills to create the nation’s strongest protections against sexual harassment and discrimination in the workplace.

“So much of the movement is about externalizing that shame and putting it back where it belongs — which is with the perpetrator, and us being the phoenixes who can light the way, not only for Hollywood, but for safe and equitable places across all spaces and all sectors,” said Judd.