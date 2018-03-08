EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a first look at director Finlay Pretsell documentary, Time Trial, about cyclist David Millar, which will have its SXSW premiere March 10. The docu follows Millar’s final races, leading to his last encounter with the Tour de France when every mile traveled is a mile closer to the end.

Scottish-born Millar, who began his professional career at age 20, was soon winning stages of the Tour de France, La Vuelta a Espana and World Championships before receiving a suspension for doping in 2004. He has since become an anti-doping advocate, as well as part-owner and rider for the Garmin Slipstream team who became renowned for their strong anti-doping stance.

Since retiring in 2014, Millar has worked as a television commentator for ITV and BBC and a mentor to Senior Academy riders through British Cycling.

Sonja Henrici and Finlay Pretsell produced the film, while Iain Smith, Ian Davies, Noe Mendelle, Avril Millar, Leslie Finlay, and Sylvie Richards served as exec producers.

