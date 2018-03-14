EXCLUSIVE: He’s one hell of an actor and has been directing here and there since 1997. Tim Blake Nelson has now just been hired to direct the sci-fi actioner Michael Zero for Millennium Media and Eclectic Pictures based on a spec from Adam Alleca (Last House on the Left).

Michael Zero now marks Nelson’s third collaboration with Millennium Media, having directed and co-starred in the irreverent pot comedy Leaves of Grass with Edward Norton and The Grey Zone starring Harvey Keitel and Steve Buscemi produced with Killer Films. There is no word yet whether Blake will also star in Michael Zero.

The high-concept sci-fi action-thriller follows Michael Redmayne, who is forced to hunt down and kill his clones after they desert the war they were created to fight, in order to wage one of their own against the Corporate State that made them.

Producing will be Eclectic Pictures’ founder Heidi Jo Markel and Millennium Media’s Mat O’Toole. Millennium’s Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, Boaz Davidson, Jeffrey Greenstein, Jonathon Yunger, Vincent Cheng and Conor Charles (via Eclectic) are on as executive producers. Cem Gursel and John Yarincik will serve as co-producers from Eclectic.

Michael Zero is part of a multi-picture producing deal for Markel’s Eclectic Pictures and includes Angel Has Fallen, Hunter Killer and The Bricklayer.

Nelson (O Brother Where Art Thou) has already been cast in the titular role of Joel and Ethan Coen’s TV mini-series The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

Nelson is repped by Gateway Management and UTA.