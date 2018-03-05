EXCLUSIVE: Tiffany Haddish has signed on to star alongside Tika Sumpter and Omari Hardwick in Tyler Perry’s The List, Perry’s next film which is in the works at Paramount Players. Perry wrote and is directing and producing, and the Paramount label has already set a November 2, 2018 release date.

The pic’s logline: When her wild sister (Haddish) gets released from prison and re-enters her life, Danica (Sumpter) is forced to accept that she may be getting “catfished” by an online boyfriend whom she has never met in person.

Haddish, who was all over the place at the Oscars last night and had one of the show’s best presenter moments with Maya Rudolph, most recently starred in Universal’s Girls Trip, which earned a Critics’ Choice nom this year. She’s been on a roll since, making Saturday Night Live history in November by becoming the first black female stand-up comic to host the show. She also will host the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards in June.

Haddish is set to star opposite Tracy Morgan in the TBS sitcom The Last OG, and alongside Kevin Hart in Universal’s Night School, the later of which bows in September. She and Perry reteam from his OWN series If Loving You Is Wrong, on which she appeared during the 2014-2015 season.

Sumpter, who also has Perry ties as a star on his OWN series The Haves and the Have Nots, previously played Michelle Obama in Southside With You and is next up in The Old Man and the Gun.

Hardwick currently toplines the Starz series Power.

For Haddish, word of the deal came after last month Deadline broke that Melissa McCarthy was finalizing a deal to star with her in The Kitchen — a female-focused drama, not a comedy project — on which Andrea Berloff will make her directorial debut. New Line Cinema and DC Entertainment are making the film, with a screenplay that Straight Outta Compton scribe Berloff wrote based on the 2014 comic book series by Ollie Masters and Ming Doyle for DC’s Vertigo.

The Kitchen is an Irish mafia story set in Hell’s Kitchen, New York in the 1970s. An FBI sweep catches mob leaders, and while they are under arrest and their criminal enterprise is jeopardized, the mob wives take over. They end up running the illicit business in more vicious fashion than their husbands ever did.

Paramount Players has been expanding its slate since AwesomenessTV founder Brian Robbins came aboard in June 2017. Devoted to producing films derived from the Viacom flagship brands, it has in the pipeline What Men Want starring Taraji P. Henson; Action Man, based on the Hasbro toy line; the horror pic Eli; a Dora the Explorer movie; and a 48 Hrs redo.