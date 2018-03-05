Tiffany Haddish was one of the big hits with the Oscar online audience, drawing laughs and huzzahs for her efforts to meet her idol, Meryl Streep.

Haddish started her day by jumping over the rope on the red carpet to meet her idol, Streep.

Tiffany Haddish just jumped in front of Meryl Streep on the #Oscars carpet and curtsied pic.twitter.com/uqGTqRGW1b — Mia Galuppo (@miagaluppo) March 5, 2018

But her biggest moment would come later when she teamed with Maya Rudolph

“We are so happy to be here, but our feet hurt,” Haddish said, brandishing her shoes in hand. “I’ve been wearing these shoes since 11:00 this morning. How long you been wearing your shoes?”

“Since the Critic’s Choice Awards,” Rudolph deadpanned. “We are so happy to be here but a little nervous too because a few years ago, people were saying that Oscars were so white,” Rudolph said. “And since then some real progress has been made.” “But when we came out together, we know some of you were thinking, ‘Are the Oscars too black now?'” Haddish continued. “We just wanna say, don’t worry. There are so many more white people to come today,” Rudolph joked. Haddish also gave Meryl Streep a shoutout. “Hi Meryl, I want you to be my mama one day,” she said. The Internet ate it up, and particularly loved that Haddish also wore the same Alexander McQueen dress she wore at the Girls Trip premiere and on Saturday Night Live.