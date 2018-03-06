EXCLUSIVE: Eugene Richards’ film Thy Kingdom Come is truly a unique piece of work that stems from Terrence Malick’s To The Wonder. Richards, a researcher and videographer on To The Wonder, created a standalone film from cut footage of Malick’s pic that includes Javier Bardem as Father Quintana that resulted in Thy Kingdom Come, which will make its world premiere at SXSW this week.

The film follows a cancer patient mad at God; a Klansman seeking redemption; a mother blamed for her baby’s accidental death; an elderly woman never not in love; a priest who doesn’t pass judgment, who listens. Unscripted, shaped from a dozen life stories, both documentary and fiction, Thy Kingdom Come reveals life in a small mid-America town as alternately precious and harsh, wanting and hopeful.

In the exclusive clip above, we see Bardem as the aforementioned “priest who doesn’t pass judgment” Father Quintana. Local residents who appeared in Thy Kingdom Come were informed that Bardem was not a real priest, but an actor and that the scenes of them might possibly appear in Malick’s film.

Provided a RED video camera by Redbud, Richards shot the unscripted encounters with the townspeople, sculpting them into an original and stand-alone work that Richards describes as a blend of documentary and fiction. Redbud licensed the footage to Richards, who presents the film in association with Bardem.

Richards describes the film as “a true collaboration of a photographer, an extraordinary actor, and townspeople of Oklahoma.”

Thy Kingdom Come will debut at SXSW on March 10 at Alamo Ritz 2.

Watch the official trailer below.