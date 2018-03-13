Thomas Lennon, coming off starring role opposite Matthew Perry in CBS’ multi-camera comedy series The Odd Couple, has been tapped to play the title character in Fox’s single-camera comedy pilot Dan the Weatherman. The project hails from from The Life & Times of Tim creator Steve Dildarian, Tomorrow Studios and 20th Century Fox TV.

Written by Dildarian and directed by Seth Gordon, Dan the Weatherman centers on the eponymous character (Lennon). After getting fired from his cushy job as a weatherman at the local TV station, Dan finds it’s not enough to be a charming white man in this world. He reluctantly ends up at the neighboring Spanish TV station.

Dildarian executive produces with Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements.

Reno 9-1-1! co-creator/star Lennon, who was pursued by the Fox pilot, can currently be seen in Netflix’s A Futile and Stupid Gesture, Half Magic opposite Heather Graham and in Clint Eastwood’s The 15:17 to Paris. Up next he will star in Di Bonaventura Pictures’ Puppet Master and in LD Entertainment’s Dog Days, with Nina Dobrev, Vanessa Hudgens and Lauren Lapkus. He’s repped by Principato Young Entertainment, UTA and Jackoway Tyerman.

