NEON has acquired worldwide rights to This One’s for the Ladies, the documentary by Gene Graham that is having its world premiere right now at SXSW in its Documentary Feature Competition section.

The docu looks at a children’s karate school that transforms into a male strip joint and centers on the women who convene for a potluck fundraiser and the opportunity to throw singles at the hot New Jersey Nasty Boyz.

It’s the first SXSW 2018 deal for NEON, which made several pickups at the Sundance Film Festival this year. Soon after, 30WEST acquired a majority stake in the distribution company formed by Tom Quinn and Tim League after their successful partnership on I, Tonya, which earned three Oscar nominations and won for Allison Janney’s supporting performance.