NBC’s This Is Us ended its second season on a high note, logging a 2.7 adults 18-49 Live + same day rating and 10.8 million viewers, up +22% in the demo from last week. While This Is Us, the No. 1 program in the demo last night, was off from the eye-popping 3.4 18-49 L+SD rating and 12.8 million viewers for the Season 1 finale last spring, it equaled the series’ highest regular-slot demo rating since Nov. 28. At 8 PM, The Voice (2.2) was up a tenth from last week.

NBC

Like last year, NBC used the This Is Us finale to launch a new series. Airing at 10 PM, high-school drama Rise drew a 1.3 18-49 rating and 5.7 million viewers. If the numbers hold (This Is Us ran over by a minute, so Rise could be adjusted down in the finals), Rise would be shy of the delivery of Chicago Med in the hour for its last three originals (1.4-1.5 in 18-49, 7-7.4 million viewers) with smaller This Is Us lead-in, and would edge NBC’s season average in the hour (1.2). It also would be in line with the premiere of comedy Trial & Error (1.4, 5.9 million at 10 PM; 1.0, 4.6 million at 10:30 PM) after the significantly higher rated Season 1 finale of This Is Us last March.

While Rise’s premiere numbers are relatively modest, holding onto half of its This Is Us lead-in, it was hard for the show to get viewers’ attention. First, after a deeply emotional This Is Us finale, some fans may have been reluctant to immediately take another emotional dive with the similarly pulling-on-heartstrings Rise, which will move to This Is Us‘ 9 PM berth next week. And secondly, This Is Us is a heavily DVR-ed show, so there likely were viewers who watched the season finale during the 10 PM hour.

Rise was No.1 among adults 18-49 in the 10 PM time slot, topping the other premiere last night, Shondaland’s legal drama For the People (0.8 in 18-49, 3.25 million viewers). That was down from the debut of Kevin (Probably) Saves the World in October (1.0, 4.2 million), which had a more potent The Mayor series premiere lead-in (1.2, 4.1 million). Last night, Black-ish aired back-to-back episodes — 0.9, down a tenth from the last original, and 3 million at 9 PM; 0.8 and 2.8 million at 9:30 PM. The latter led to For the People, which held onto 100% its demo lead-in and added a few extra eyeballs.

For the People also held steady from the first to the second half-hour and edged the 0.7 average for Kevin (Probably) Saves the World in the time slot, which has become a black hole on the ABC schedule, swallowing a series after series. Still, starting from a such low ratings, the legal drama will face an uphill battle making its case.

Earlier on ABC, The Middle (1.1, 4.8 million) dipped while Fresh Off the Boat (0.9, 3.1 million) was steady.

Elsewhere, CBS’ NCIS (1.4, 13 million) was steady and the most watched program of the night; Bull (1.2, 10.6 million) and NCIS: New Orleans (1.0 9.2 million) ticked up in the demo. Fox’s LA to Vegas (0.7, 2.1 million) and The Mick (0.6, 1.8 million) and the CW’s The Flash (0.7, 2.07 million) and Black Lightning (0.5, 1.5 million) all were on par with their previous outings.

NBC won the night in 18-49, CBS was tops in viewers.