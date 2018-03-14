This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman has a knack for knowing what makes us tick as human beings.

Well before we were crying to his NBC/Fox Emmy-winning series, he was writing such movies as Crazy, Stupid, Love, a great, underrated comedy which counter-programmed summer 2011 making close to $143M worldwide off a $50M budget. That pic, starred Steve Carell as nice guy Cal whose life is thrown into disarray when his wife, played by Julianne Moore, asks for a divorce. Leave it to a hot player Jacob, played by Ryan Gosling, to give the guy a makeover. But despite his conquests, we learn Jacob isn’t as shallow as he appears, especially when he meets a young woman Hannah (Emma Stone), who grounds him.

Last night during the season 2 finale of This Is Us, Amazon Studios dropped the teaser to Fogelman’s latest cinematic love story, Life Itself, which opens Sept. 21 (hmm…maybe we can expect This Is Us to return around that date?). The movie centers around a couple (Oscar Isaac and Olivia Wilde) which leads a multi-generational love story spanning both decades and continents, from the streets of New York to the Spanish countryside, and are all connected by a single event. Already judging from the trailer, we know we’re going to sit through this, get touched and come away sobbing. Already, there’s some great lines that pluck at the heartstrings: Isaac tells the love of his life played by Wilde, “Cause when I ask you out, there’s not going to be any turning back for me” or his remark “How a completely random moment would shape my entire life.”

As exclusively reported by Deadline, Amazon won an auction for the U.S. rights to the Film Nation Entertainment/Temple Hill production back in December for $10M.

Samuel L. Jackson, Olivia Cooke, Annette Bening, Antonio Banderas and Mandy Patinkin also star.