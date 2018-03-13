The This Is Us gang rode into town at SXSW to show off the season 2 finale one day ahead of its broadcast tomorrow night. As expected, there were sniffles galore in Austin’s Paramount Theatre this afternoon.

And while the cast (nor us) can say much about the finale until tomorrow, Mandy Moore, who stopped in our Deadline studio with fellow actors Milo Ventimiglia and Justin Hartley, promises that “It’s a bit more lighthearted” after the season 1 wrap which included an epic fight between younger Jack and Rebecca.

“And it wouldn’t be This Is Us without heartbreak,” adds Ventimiglia.

As we saw in the coming attractions, a wedding is being planned for Kate Pearson (Chrissy Metz) and Toby Damon (Chris Sullivan).

“The writers have done a great job with what is kind of a daunting task of taking this wonderful season, or what I thought was a wonderful season, and finishing it,” says Hartley, “Not everything gets wrapped up in a nice bow, but it’s a great finale.”

And there will be cliffhangers according to Moore; they’ll just be coming from places we didn’t expect.

Looking ahead, Hartley’s Kevin is seeing his movie career on the rise after a recent update from Ron Howard that his film turned out well.

But how is Kevin handling his alcoholic demons?

“I’m not sure that’s something you ever beat, I’m pretty sure you don’t, but I think he’s figured out that it’s not something that you can sort of handle on your own,” says Hartley, “You need people around you and a support system.”

Let’s not forget Kevin is a ladies man, and in regards to matters of the heart, Hartley says that the season 2 finale will serve up some “possible developments.”

There was plenty of speculation of where Jack’s story line was headed after photos of a beardless Ventimiglia hit the internet. He showed up at the Deadline studio showing some facial growth.

Says the actor, “I love the mystery of how everybody looks at my facial hair, and decides ‘What’s Jack doing? What does it mean? Where is he going?'”

OK, so what does this version of your beard mean, Milo? “It’s called we’re done for the season,” said Ventimiglia.

“Hiatus beard!” beamed Moore.

Ventimiglia mentioned that the older Tess and Randall was a plot point that creator Dan Fogelman always wanted to play around with.

It’s been a while since we last saw Rebecca sing, and in regards to future performances on the show, Moore told us today, “My hope still is that I get to do a duet with Chrissy (Metz). So, present day Rebecca and Kate get to sing together!” To be continued.

This Is Us season 2 finale airs tomorrow night on NBC at 9