Shoshannah Stern and Josh Feldman, creators, writers and stars of Sundance Now’s critically praised dramedy This Close, have signed with UTA.

Based on a series of shorts featured at Sundance’s Episodic Showcase, the show was the first straight-to-series order for the network. In the series, Stern and Feldman, both of whom are deaf and use American Sign Language, star as twenty-something year-old best friends living in Los Angeles trying to balance their personal and professional lives.

Stern’s television credits include episodes of Comedy Central’s Another Period, the CW’s Supernatural and Showtime’s Weeds. Feldman has previously written for the series Fridays.

The pair continues to be managed by Paul Young & Mike Griffin at Make Good Content.