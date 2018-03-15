EXCLUSIVE: In what looks like a combination to die for, Netflix, Stranger Things producer 21 Laps and horror maestro James Wan are teaming on the coming-of-age slasher movie There’s Someone Inside Your House.

I understand the streaming giant beat out multiple studios to the red-hot pitch based on YA author Stephanie Perkins’ NYT bestselling novel about a young girl whose high school friends inexplicably begin to die in a series of gruesome murders. This one is similar in tone to Netflix’s Stranger Things: think 1980s and ’90s slasher movie meets a John Hughes coming-of-age tale like The Breakfast Club.

Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps and Wan’s Atomic Monster are producing. Dan Cohen is also producing for the former and Michael Clear for the latter. Saw, The Conjuring and Furious 7 helmer Wan, currently in post on Aquaman, is not due to direct — for now. The screenplay is coming from Henry Gayden (Earth To Echo), who recently wrote DC’s sci-fi pic Shazam! which is currently shooting.

Below is the synopsis of Perkins’ novel, which is a great showcase for a strong and diverse young female lead. You can see why Netflix wanted it bad.

More than a year after her parents sent her away from Hawaii to live with her grandmother in landlocked Nebraska, Makani Young is still adjusting to her new life. She’s made a small group of close friends and even flirted with romance, but her past in Hawaii is still hard to forget. And then … one by one the students of her new high school begin to die in a series of gruesome murders. Makani doesn’t know who’s next on the list. Between this, and a secret scorching relationship with the school weirdo, this school year may turn out to be one to die for … literally.

Netflix and Arrival producer 21 Laps are currently gearing up for Stranger Things‘ Season 3. Levy’s production outfit has three films slated for a 2018 release: Kodachrome, also with Netflix; The Darkest Minds with Fox; and Kin with Lionsgate. Next up for Atomic Monster is The Nun, the next installment in the Conjuring universe scheduled for a September 7, 2018 release. Warner Bros’ Aquaman is set for December 2018.

Gayden is repped by UTA, Kaplan Perrone & Dan Fox at Hanson, Jacobson. Levy is repped by WME & Ziffren Brittenham. Wan is repped by Paradigm, Stacey Testro International, and attorney David Fox. Perkins is repped by Paradigm on behalf of Kate Testerman of KT Literary.