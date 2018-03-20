The Weinstein Co. has entered a “stalking horse” agreement to sell substantially all of its assets to an affiliate of the Dallas-based private equity company Lantern Capital with the filing of a bankruptcy petition, as Deadline first reported.

The company hopes that this orderly sale process under the supervision of the bankruptcy court in Delaware will allow it to maximize the value of the company’s assets for the benefit of its creditors and other stakeholders.

“While we had hoped to reach a sale out of court, the board is pleased to have a plan for maximizing the value of its assets, preserving as many jobs as possible and pursuing justice for any victims,” said Chairman Robert Weinstein. The Board also expressed its great appreciation to New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, and his colleagues, for helping the Company achieve these objectives.

A stalking-horse bidder is an interested buyer chosen to make a first offer on a bankrupt company’s assets. Once a bid has been made, other potential buyers can vie for the company’s assets. So, a stalking horse sets the bar so that other bidders can’t low-ball the asset.

The Weinstein Co. said it selected Lantern — which was part of an investor group led by former Obama Administration official Maria Contreras-Sweet — because it agreed to maintain the assets and employees as a going concern.

“As with all our businesses, Lantern will improve the performance of the company’s businesses with the utmost respect to all employees and promote a diverse and transparent environment,” Lantern co-founders Andy Mitchell and Milos Brajovic said in a statement.

Lantern’s founders said they planned to position the company as “a pre-eminent content provider” while cultivating a positive image.

The Weinstein Co. said that employee non-disclosure agreements, which were used to silence victims of alleged sexual harassment and abuse by disgraced company co-founder Harvey Weinstein, are effectively lifted.

“The Company expressly releases any confidentiality provision to the extent it has prevented individuals who suffered or witnessed any form of sexual misconduct by Harvey Weinstein from telling their stories,” the company said in a statement.