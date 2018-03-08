EXCLUSIVE: Everything, Everything director Stella Meghie has set the cast for her next film The Weekend. Former SNL castmember Sasheer Zamata, Disjointed‘s Tone Bell, She’s Gotta Have It star DeWanda Wise, Kym Whitley and Y’lan Noel have boarded the comedy, which is being produced and financed by Marada Pictures’ Sarah Lazow and James Gibb.

Christian Werner

The film, which Meghie also wrote, centers on an acerbic comedian (Zamata) who goes away for the weekend with an ex-boyfriend (Bell) and his new girl (Wise). Over the course of the weekend, they’re drawn into an unexpected romantic entanglement with the arrival of another guest (Noel).

Meghie also is producing along with Homegrown Pictures’ Stephanie Allain (Dear White People) and Mel Jones. Josh Bachove is co-producer. CAA and UTA co-rep the rights.

Meghie’s latest film, Warner Bros/MGM’s Everything, Everything, was based on Nicola Yoon’s bestselling novel and grossed $61.6 million worldwide after its May 2017 release. Her debut film, Jean of the Joneses, opened at SXSW 2016 and scored a Best First Screenplay nomination at the Spirit Awards.

The Weekend is filming in Los Angeles.