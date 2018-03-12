Call it balls to the wall, NBC-style. The network has renewed its Chris Hardwick-hosted game show The Wall for a 20-episode third season. No premiere date was announced.

The series debuted on December 9, 2016, and earned a 20-episode renewal a few weeks later. The second part of its Season 2 premiered on January 1, and for the 2017-18 season, The Wall has averaged a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 6 million viewers overall in L+7 ratings from Nielsen Media Research, including season highs with the show’s February 5 episode.

NBC

Executive produced by LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Andrew Glassman and Hardwick, the game features two-person teams related by family, friendship or life experience competing for a cash prize. If a question is answered correctly a green ball falls down the five-story wall, adding the value of the slot to the players’ winning total. If it’s wrong, a red ball will fall and deduct the value from the team. With more than $12 million on the line, teammates have to work together to build a huge cash prize.

“Not only is The Wall intense, heartwarming and funny, but if the ball drops into a high-dollar slot, an entire family’s fortune can be completely changed for the better,” said Paul Telegdy, President of Alternative & Reality Group at NBC Entertainment. “Huge congratulations to Universal Television Alternative Studio, Glassman Media and SpringHill Entertainment for producing a series that is not only compelling television but has the potential to be life-changing for our contestants.”

The Wall format also airs in 20 terrirories around the world.

Said Carter, executive producer and CEO of SpringHill Entertainment. “We’re proud to see people connecting with The Wall both at home and around the world in a way you don’t usually see with game shows. We created the format with the idea that families would all come together and root for these incredible stories, so to see that actually happening on a global scale is exciting and something we hope continues to grow.”

