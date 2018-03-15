Fathom Events and AMC announced today “Survival Sunday: The Walking Dead & Fear the Walking Dead,” a one-night event on April 15 whereby fans can watch the anticipated series crossover, The Walking Dead Season 8 finale and the Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 premiere.

The episodes will play at north of 750 theaters and the event will also feature exclusive bonus content. Tickets can be purchased at Fathom Events. The screening event begins live at 8:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. CT / 6:30 p.m. MT / 5:30 p.m. PT.

“Sunday, April 15 marks an epic and highly-anticipated moment for these series, as worlds collide when Morgan crosses over from The Walking Dead and into the new world of Fear,” said Theresa Beyer, SVP of Brand Activation for AMC in a statement. “We are thrilled to be working with our terrific partners at Fathom to provide fans from across the country the opportunity to experience this crossover moment in such a special way and among other members of one of television’s most passionate fan communities.”

“The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead have captivated audiences and kept them on the edge of their seats for many years,” Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said. “Self-proclaimed ‘Dead-heads’ will have the unique opportunity to come together to experience these two compelling dramas larger-than-life and commercial-free on the big screen for just one night this April.”

There’s a tiny cash grab in projecting popular TV shows on the big screen: In November 2013 BBC cleared close to $5M stateside from released the 50th anniversary 3D episode of Doctor Who, “The Day of the Doctor”. A February 2015 Imax release of HBO’s The Game of Thrones’ last two episodes of season four, The Watchers on the Wall and The Children, grossed close to $2M at 205 locations.