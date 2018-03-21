In a field of repeats, NBC’s The Voice (2.1 demo rating, 10.8 million viewers) easily dominated Tuesday primetime both in overall audience and in the key demographic.

After which, NBC’s Rise (1.1, 5.53M), while fumbling a chunk of that lead-in, stayed steady demo-wise its regular-slot premiere, and climbed week to week in total viewers – a Big 4 first this season for new series’ second broadcast.

ABC comedy originals also enjoyed their rerun competition. The Middle (1.3, 5.79M) scored 9-week bests, Fresh Off the Boat (1.0, 3.64M) season wrapper snagged a 9-week slot best in the demo, and Black-ish (1.1, 389M) bagged the biggest improvement of the comedy crop.

But Modern Family’s 9:30 PM repeat (0.8, 3.06M) did no favors for week 2 of ABC’s 10 PM drama For the People (0.6, 273M) which slid 25% in the demo. NBC’s Chicago Med (1.2, 6.9M) remains undefeated in the hour when in original this season among Big 4 competish, finishing at, or tied, for No. 1 in 12 of 12 first-run telecasts.

Fox contributed rerun Lethal Weapon (0.5, 2.27M) at 8, and comedies L.A. to Vegas (0.6, 2.18M) and The Mick (0.7, 2.05M) at 9 PM, in Live + Same Day Nielsen stats.

Meanwhile, CW’s rookie super-hero series Black Lighting (0.5, 1.54M) showed strength, hanging on to the 0.5 demo rating of its prior four originals, despite this week’s The Flash (0.3, 997K) repeat leadin.

NBC (1.5, 7.71M) took primetime, including its 20th consecutive Tuesday win in 18-49 among Big 4 networks. ABC (0.9, 3.64M) was No. 2 in the demo, and CBS (0.7, 7.0M) in overall audience. Fox (0.6, 2.19M) and CW (0.4, 1.27M) followed.