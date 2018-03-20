In their second Monday of hand to hand combat, NBC’s The Voice (2.3 demo rating, 10.7 million viewers) drowned out ABC’s American Idol (1.6, 7.7M) with a better-than-previous-week’s 44% lead in the 18-49 year old demographic.

Idol held 92% of its week-ago premiere on the night in total viewers and 89% in the demo.

ABC’s The Good Doctor (1.6, 9.1M) took the lead at 10 PM, besting NBC’s Good Girls (1.0, 4.27M) and CBS’s Scorpion (0.8, 4.89M).

While Voice and Idol slugged it out for singing competition aficionados, Fox’s Lucifer (0.8, 3.24M) and The Resident (0.9, 4.23M, improved by a tenth of a rating point relative to last week.

Meanwhile, CBS comedies Kevin Can Wait (1.0, 5.92M), Man with a Plan (0.9, 5.62M), and Superior Donuts (0.8, 5.11M) dropped a tenth. Network’s comedy Living Biblically (0.7, 4.21M) was flat, as was 10 PM drama Scorpion. So too CW’s Legends of Tomorrow (0.4, 1.27M) and iZombie (0.2, 760K).

NBC won the primetime night (1.8, 8.54M), besting ABC (1.6, 820M), Fox (0.9, 3.73M), CBS (0.8, 5.11M) and CW (0.3, 101M).