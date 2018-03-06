TVD co-creator and The Originals creator Julie Plec, the CW and Warner Bros. TV are firming up their plans for a potential new series in The Vampire Diaries/The Originals universe centered around the character of Hope Mikaelson, the tribrid daughter of Niklaus Mikaelson and Hayley Marshall-Kenner. TVD/The Originals‘ Matt Davis and Danielle Rose Russell, who plays Hope on The Originals, are set to star in the potential new spinoff series — confirmed as being in development at the CW last summer — along with Aria Shahghasemi, who plays a friend of Hope’s in the upcoming fifth and final season of The Originals, and Quincy Fouse, Jenny Boyd and Kaylee Bryant, who will play new characters.

Unlike The Originals, which started as a back-door pilot episode of The Vampire Diaries, I hear the proposed new spinoff will not film a planted or regular pilot. Word is that the new show — said to be revolving around the younger generation Originals — will have a short video presentation, largely compiled from scenes in the final 13-episode season of The Originals, which has been designed to lead to the potential offshoot. There also could be some limited new footage in the presentation, which, along with creator Plec’s pitch for the new series, will be in consideration for the CW’s 2018-19 schedule alongside the network’s record 9 pilots this season. (The network is expanding to six nights of original programming next fall, reclaiming Sunday.) If the TVD/Originals spinoff is picked up, it will go straight-to-series. There are no set plans for other TVD/Originals actors to be on the new show but I hear the idea is for familiar characters to pop in occasionally.

Davis will anchor the new show, playing his TVD character Alaric Saltzman, which he also has reprised on The Originals. Hope was conceived during Season 4 in the episode “Bring It On,” and she’ll have a growth boost in Season 5. She was named Hope by her father, who took inspiration from his half-brother Elijah’s words about his newborn child being their family’s hope.

No details about the new characters are revealed but I hear Pouse will play M.G., a popular, kick-ass and brilliant nerd. Boyd is Christina, a bubbly and cheerful girl with a penchant for gossip and mischief. Bryant is Bethanne, who is quietly ambitious and highly intelligent.

