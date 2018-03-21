OK, Mila Kunis — do you want the bad news or the worse news first? Well then, your ex-boyfriend’s at the door, and he’s really a spy. And there’s a trail of deadly assassins on his trail. Have a nice day!

Here is the first teaser trailer for The Spy Who Dumped Me, in which Audrey (Kunis) and her best bud Morgan (Kate McKinnon) dive headlong into international intrigue. Rather than, say, slamming the apartment door on said ex (Justin Theroux) — who says, “Some bad people are after me; now they’re after you” — they leap into action and soon find themselves on the run from the assassins in Europe and a suspiciously charming British agent (Sam Heughan) as they hatch a plan to save the world.

“There’s no turning back for us,” they realize. But it’s OK because “we’re semi-professionals at this point.”

Gillian Anderson, Hasan Minhaj and Ivanna Sakhno co-star in the film from director Susanna Fogel, who co-wrote it with David Iserson. Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer and Erica Huggins producing. Lionsgate releases the pic wide on August 3.

Check out the trailer above — complete with Bond-ian theme music — shake a martini and tell us what you think.