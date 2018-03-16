It’s official — USA Network has ordered an eight-episode second season of its praised drama series The Sinner,

from Universal Cable Production.

Talks about ways of bringing back the Jessica Biel-starring and executive produced limited series started right after its strong ratings start. The Simmer ranked as the top new cable series of 2017, with its ratings steadily growing throughout its initial run. Additionally, the mystery drama also was well received by critics, triggering conversations about a potential second installment focused largely on Bill Pullman’s character.

Season 2 lures Detective Harry Ambrose (Pullman) back to his hometown in rural New York to assess an unsettling and heart wrenching crime — parents murdered by their 11-year-old son, with no apparent motive. As Ambrose realizes there’s nothing ordinary about the boy or where he came from, the investigation pulls him into the hidden darkness of his hometown. He’s pitted against those who’ll stop at nothing to protect its secrets — and a mysterious woman who proves to be a complicated, enigmatic piece to this haunting puzzle.

There is no word about Biel reprising her role but there had been talk about her character Cora making an appearance in Season 2.

Derek Simonds will return for Season 2 as executive producer and showrunner, along with Biel and Michelle Purple, who executive produce through their Iron Ocean banner, and Charlie Gogolak as executive producer. Brad Winters will also serve as executive producer. Antonio Campos, who directed the first three episodes of season 1, will return to direct and executive produce the first two episodes.

“The Sinner was a huge success for USA Network,” said Chris McCumber, President, Entertainment Networks for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “In our second season, we’ll follow Detective Ambrose as he tracks his newest “why-dunnit,” while staying true to the unique, edge-of-your-seat storytelling that captivated audiences and critics alike.”

The first installment of The Sinner earned two Golden Globe nominations (for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television and Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for Biel), and 2 Critics’ Choice Award nominations (for Best Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series, and Best Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series).

“Jessica, Derek, and team created a mesmeric and compelling world in the first installment of The Sinner,” said Dawn Olmstead and George Cheeks, Co-Presidents, Universal Cable Productions and Wilshire Studios. “We are very proud of the series they have developed and it is with great excitement that we, along with our partners at USA Network, announce a new chapter in Detective Ambrose’s story, played once again by the incomparable Bill Pullman, as he embarks on a gripping new mystery.”

In ordering a second season, The Sinner is taking a page from Big Little Lies‘ playbook. Both started as limited series based on a book, with their success triggering second installments.