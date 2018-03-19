Stephen Hawking was remembered on Sunday’s episode of The Simpsons. The renowned physicist had made numerous cameo appearances on the hit animated Fox show during its 29-season run.

Sunday’s episode featured a card in memory of Hawking with a still from the 1999 episode “They Saved Lisa’s Brain!” in which he guest-starred alongside Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie. The image features Hawking in his iconic helicopter and jet-powered wheelchair with Lisa Simpson sitting on his lap. (You can see the image above).

It was one of Hawking’s most famous cameos in which Hawking arrived in Springfield to rescue Lisa from a baying mob, using the helicopter blades concealed in his wheelchair He later shares a beer with Homer Simpson, who enjoys hanging out with “Lisa’s robot buddy”.

The Simpsons’ executive producer Matt Selman posted the image on Twitter.

Hawking died March 14 at the age of 76.