The Tonight Show house band The Roots had to cancel their SXSW concert tonight at Austin’s Fair Market due to a bomb threat.

At first, local news sources were saying that the Grammy-winning band had to cancel their concert due to a “security concern.” The Austin Chronicle then reported that the abrupt cancelation was due to a bomb threat.

Roots drummer Questlove tweeted about the cancellation of the concert and then posted an Instagram story (which has since been deleted) with the caption: “Welp. It’s 2018. Show canceled. These are the times we now live in.” The official SXSW confirmed the cancelation while the Bud Light account tweeted, “Your safety and the safety of all fans at SXSW is our most important priority.”

This news comes shortly after the string of package explosions were reported in the residential areas of Austin. One of these bombings killed 17-year old Draylen Mason and while the other ended up wounding a 75-year old Hispanic woman.

The Bud Light x The Roots SXSW Jam at Fair Market has been canceled. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. #SXSW https://t.co/iLkmAcroAh — SXSW (@sxsw) March 18, 2018